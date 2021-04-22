Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has revealed how his players took advantage of one Liverpool player’s public show of tiredness to claim a draw on Monday.

The Whites clamed a 1-1 draw at Elland Road on Monday, courtesy of Diego Llorente’s late header. Sadio Mane had put the visitors in front by ending his goal drought, but the hosts were always in the game. Indeed, Bamford himself hit the bar with a chipped effort before a corner produced the equaliser.

Both teams came into the clash with confidence off the back of three successive Premier League wins.

But while Liverpool took the lead, Leeds fought back and Bamford has revealed how he knew his opponents were becoming tired.

“Fabinho was saying to the rest of the back four a lot: ‘we’re too deep, we’re too deep, we need to get up, we need to get up,” the Englishman told The Official Leeds United podcast.

“And when a team starts dropping off, you know it’s because they’re too tired to keep getting up and dropping and getting up.

“He was saying it all the time, but it wasn’t changing anything, they were just getting deeper and deeper.”

Liverpool‘s draw served as a blow to their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

April 22 Transfer Chatter: Fernandes future in doubt Bruno Fernandes' Man Utd future in doubt and Tottenham continue their hunt for Jose Mourinho's replacement.

However, the result seemed to matter little amid the furore over plans for the European Super League.

After Sunday evening’s bombshell announcement, the fight against the proposals sidelined the match’s importance.

But the plan collapsed on Tuesday evening, while Chelsea’s draw with Brighton helped Liverpool out.

Leeds return to action on Sunday when facing Manchester United at Elland Road.

Liverpool, meanwhile, face Newcastle at Anfield on Saturday.

Report claims Klopp devastated over ESL

Meanwhile, a report claims that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels ‘devastated’ after the European Super League saga.

The German had to face the media about the proposals, of which neither he nor his players had no idea.

As such, there is reporto doedly work t to repair the relationship between himself and the club’s Fenway Sports Group Owners.

READ MORE: ‘Furious’ Klopp left ‘devastated’ over ESL, with Liverpool future in serious doubt