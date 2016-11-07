Banned Ibrahimovic ‘sorry’ for missing upcoming Arsenal clash

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has apologised for being suspended against Arsenal but has backed his team-mates to cope.

The Swede was issued his fifth yellow card of the season in the 3-1 win against Swansea and must now serve a one-match ban as punishment for his poor discipline.

“You know what?” he told MUTV. “Every time I try to play my game by being strong, and going into the tackles, or whatever it is, I get a yellow card. I don’t know what the explanation was because I think I was too tired and I didn’t hear him [the referee].

“It is what it is. In England, the football is hard, it’s physical. I just have to accept it. I’ve got to be professional.

“I’m sorry I am suspended for the next game. I wish I wasn’t as it’s a game I really wanted to play in. But I have trust in my team-mates and the team and I know they can do fine also without me.”