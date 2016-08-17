Barbosa agent responds to United transfer speculation

Gabriel Barbosa’s agent has cooled talk of a move to Manchester United.

Known as Gabigol, the striker was rumoured to a be a £30million target for Jose Mourinho with The Sun yesterday suggesting United were leading the chase, ahead of Leicester for the Santos star.

The tabloid reported that United had agreed to pay Santos £26million for the 20-year-old – plus a £4million commission fee to his agent, but his agent Wagner Ribeiro told Brazilian broadcaster Globo Esporte the talk was ‘merely speculation’.

Santos president Modesto Roma last week held meetings in Europe with United, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid aimed at “building relationships” but it’s understood that rising stars Thiago Maia and Gabigol were on the agenda.

“We had productive conversations,” Roma told Goal. “We didn’t come to buy or sell players, neither in London or Madrid. We came to build up relationships. There weren’t offers, but we did talk about partnerships. I talked to Manchester United, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.”

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho last month claimed he wanted four new additions this summer and with the new quartet of Eric Bailly, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba all on board there were doubts whether Barbosa was a transfer target for the present.

Last month Globo Esporte claimed that Barbosa had refused to sign a new deal with Santos, but the starlet is contracted to the Brazilian club until September 2021.

Inter Milan are also believed to be tracking the youngster, who is most definitely on Mourinho’s radar and one he might revisit in the next 12 months.