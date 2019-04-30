Barca boss Valverde predicts how Liverpool will try to hurt them

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has revealed the tactics he expects Liverpool to use against them in their Champions League semi-final.

Ahead of the first leg between the two sides on Wednesday night, Valverde told reporters about the threats that Liverpool pose.

“We know Liverpool are fighting City for the league, they are a really powerful team with extraordinary forwards with a high level of pressure and pace,” he said.

“Klopp is doing what he did at Dortmund. They’ve only lost one game in the Premier League this season, and that says everything about their strength.

“Liverpool are a fearful opponent and a very good one. I watched Liverpool v Chelsea and the first 15 minutes of the second half was decided. We need to have a response with Liverpool’s ability to push you towards your own goal.

“Liverpool play a high defence and try to steal the ball in your half so they can make the most of their speed. They want the spaces to hurt you.”

Valverde is well aware that Barcelona will have to be at their best over both legs to reach the final, but warned the Reds that Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are in good shape ahead of the tie.

“You need to play two good games. If you don’t play well for five minutes then Liverpool can crowd you around your goal.

“Lionel is feeling fine, and throughout this month we have been able to rest him more than others. We have been playing three games a week, we’ve played United and now it’s Liverpool. The workload is high but we are ready for this.

“Suarez has played every game. I’d have liked to given him a bit of a rest against Levante. I have a feeling he is motivated to play against Liverpool but Luis is motivated to play against every team. He is like that.”

Valverde doesn’t think that the fact that Barca already have the league title wrapped up, but Liverpool are still pushing for the Premier League top spot, will have too much of an impact on the tie.

“Having to play in the league keeps you at a high competitive tone. There’s always a game between the two legs. We’re happy to have won the league already, maybe Liverpool can’t rest players. But it’s a CL semi – tiredness isn’t a factor here.”

The tactician also responded to Jurgen Klopp’s claims that Camp Nou is not a temple.

“The Camp Nou fans have been decisive in the last few weeks, we’ve seen quite a few games with over 90,000 fans. We feel it and our rivals feel it, so we want them to feel it tomorrow.

“I think Jurgen’s words were more about taking drama out of the day. It’s a football game, a pitch, and 22 players ready to play.”

Some have dubbed this clash the most important game of Valverde’s coaching career, but the former Athletic Bilbao boss isn’t sure.

“I like to de-dramatise these things. I know quite a few guys who would like to be in my position. With this game we can give good feelings to our fans.”

When asked how this Liverpool team differs from the one that reached last year’s final, Valverde pointed to two obvious areas.

“It’s a recognisable team. If you see the first XI from final to tomorrow, there’s been a change in goal and maybe Keita, but it’s pretty much the same team. That they have played the final gives them extra experience.”