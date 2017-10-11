Barca chief: We are ready to buy Coutinho in the winter market

Barcelona CEO Oscar Grau has confirmed that the Catalan club will make another move for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho in January.

The Brazil international’s appeared set for a move to the LaLiga giants in the summer, but the deal collapsed due to Liverpool’s repeated rejection of any Barca bid.

The 25-year-old even attempted to force through a move by reportedly submitting a transfer request, but the Anfield club wouldn’t budge on their non-selling stance.

Recent reports have suggested that Liverpool will allow Coutinho to join Barcelona in January, and now one of Barca’s board members has confirmed that the interest is still there.

“We are ready to buy Coutinho in the winter market, or any player the technical staff request,” Grau said in a press conference. “But it is important to adjust ourselves, so if there are to be arrivals, there must be exits as well.

“We must forget about the price paid for Neymar last summer. After taxes we received about €188m in income and a direct financial impact on the club’s treasury of €144m.”

During the same press conference, Grau revealed a record budget for the 2017-2018 campaign of €897m, as well as €708m in income for the 2016/17 season.