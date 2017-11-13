Barca defender reveals he was denied summer Everton talks

Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen has confirmed that Everton were interested in signing him in the summer transfer window.

Former Toffees boss Ronald Koeman was looking to bolster his defensive options with the the former Arsenal man, who has struggled for game time at the Nou Camp.

However, Vermaelen has revealed that the Catalan giants rebuffed any potential bids for him as they did not want to leave themselves short on defensive options.

The 31-year-old told Belgian publication DH: “The board told me they needed four centre-backs. I didn’t have a choice but to stay. Clubs tried until the very last day, like Everton, but it was impossible. I wasn’t even able to negotiate.

“I’m not commenting anymore on my personal situation, the last time I did it, it turned against me.”

That has not stopped rumours that Everton could be back in for the defender in January, while Belgium giants Anderlecht are also said to be keen on bringing the player back to his homeland.