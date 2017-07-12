Barca give up on Bellerin, make €30m bid for Man Utd target

Barcelona have ditched their attempts to sign Hector Bellerin and offered €30million for Benfica’s Nelson Semedo, according to a report.

According to Portuguese paper Record new Barca boss Ernesto Valverde has drawn a line through Bellerin and made Semedo his No.1 right-back pick.

The 23-year-old is Valverde’s target and sporting director Robert Fernandez is said to have opened talks with both club and player to negotiate a deal for the right-back, who has been tracked by Manchester United.

Semedo is represented by Jorge Mendes, who also is the agent of Jose Mourinho, and it’s been reported United have held previously talks with Mendes over a move for the player.

Mourinho is understood to have scouted the full-back last year and believed to remain keen although the fact that Matteo Darmian has not left Old Trafford may suggest a move for Semedo is on the back burner.

A report in the Express last week suggested United will revisit a move for Semedo in January, but by then it may well be late with Barca now getting serious over a move for the player, who Benfica were demanding £44million for.

Barcelona are still yet to properly replace Dani Alves since his departure last summer and Semedo is in a similar mould to the Brazilian, claiming 12 assists in all competitions as well as two goals for the Portuguese champions.