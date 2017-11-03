Barca on alert as new suitor begins talks with Liverpool ace Coutinho

Barcelona have been put on alert after La Liga rivals Real Madrid reportedly entered the bidding for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian was chased by Barca all summer, despite the Reds insisting that Coutinho was never for sale, but PSG have since entered the race for the 25-year-old and now Real are keen, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Indeed, the report states that Real have already opened talks with the player and are hoping to beat their fierce rivals to his signature next summer.

Real superstar Cristiano Ronaldo urged the club to bring in more seasoned stars, after the humbling at Tottenham in the Champions League, and it would appear that the La Liga giants view Coutinho as one such option.

Barca, however, are still looking to sign Coutinho in the January transfer window and remain hopeful that the Reds will eventually back down and accept a big-money offer – rather than wait until the summer to offload their star man.