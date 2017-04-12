Barca star ‘calls’ Chelsea and Man Utd stars over Prem move

Jordi Alba has asked for advice from his ex-team-mates over a possible move to the Premier League, according to reports.

The Barcelona full-back is said to be unhappy with life at the Nou Camp and has been linked with a move to both Manchester United and Chelsea this summer.

Since Barca boss Luis Enrique implemented a 3-4-3 formation, Alba has found first-team opportunities hard to come.

The left-back has made just 16 appearances in La Liga this season, with Jérémy Mathieu, Lucas Digne and Samuel Umtiti have all been preferred ahead of the defender in the new formation.

The lack of first team football has left Alba worrying about his future and, according to Spanish outlet AS the Spain international has called his national team-mates Cesc Fabregas and Pedro to discuss a possible transfer to England.

The report also claims that Alba has spoken to Manchester United Spanish contingent Ander Herrea, David de Gea and Juan Mata over life in England.

The 28-year-old is contracted to Barca until 2020 and his future remains uncertain with boss Enrique leaving the Nou Camp when the season ends.

It is thought Alba would prefer to remain at his current club but is exploring his options in case a move is needed.

Manchester United is the more likely destination for the Alba, with Jose Mourinho in the market for a left-back this summer.

Doubts remain over Luke Shaw’s future, while Marcos Rojo, Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind have all been used on the left-hand side of the defence this season.