Barca told to give up on Coutinho/Ozil and to sign Spurs star

It’s a well known fact that Barcelona will be on the hunt for an attacking midfielder once the transfer window reopens in January, and there’s plenty of names already being touted.

Whilst Philippe Coutinho and Mesut Ozil will remain on Barca’s radar with a summer swoop in mind, the club has its eyes on one big January move, according to reports.

Spanish news outlet Don Balon have claimed that scouts of the club have told officials to give up on signing Coutinho and Ozil in January, and that they should focus on attempting to lure Christian Eriksen to the Catalan giants from Tottenham.

The scouts pointed out that since 2013, Eriksen’s figures have been more impressive than that of Coutinho and Ozil.

The Dane has 34 goals and 44 assists in that period, whilst Coutinho has 22 goals and 25 assists, and Ozil boasts 24 goals and 47 assists.