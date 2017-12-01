Barca’s January Coutinho bid revealed; star set for big wage hike

Barcelona have reportedly set their price for a January bid to try and land long-term target Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool.

The Brazilian remains Barca’s number one target, despite their failure to land him in the summer as Liverpool held firm in the face of continued speculation that their star man would move to la Liga.

Liverpool were hoping that the fact Coutinho will not be eligible to play in the Champions League for Barca this season, as he has already played for the Reds in the same competition, would put the Catalan giants off.

However, both Sport and Mundo Deportivo claim Barcelona are ready to spend big in order to finally land their man.

Their final offer during the summer reached £118million, but they are reportedly ready to spend up to £130m this time around, while Coutinho himself would earn a huge £237,000-a-week.

In order to facilitate Coutinho’s arrival, Barca boss Ernesto Valverde will need to free up some space.

And the expected departure of Arda Turan, who earns £145,000-a-week, will free up the money to get the Liverpool star.

