Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho has reportedly issued a come-and-get-me plea to Manchester United in the hope of landing a summer move.

The 26-year-old Brazil star – who moved to the Nou Camp from Liverpool for £142million in January 2018 – is said to have spoken to United players about a potential £100m switch to Old Trafford, according to a report in the Sunday Mirror.

Coutinho has told friends he has found it hard to settle in Catalonia, having failed to find the form that made him a huge fan favourite on Merseyside.

The midfielder has admitted that he misses playing in the Premier League, although the chances of a return to Anfield appear highly unlikely.

That has led to strong speculation that United will look to land Coutinho this summer, a move that the player is very much interested in.

PSG are also said to be keen on the former Inter Milan star after they were beaten to Ajax ace Frenkie De Jong by Barcelona, with the French giants set to undergo a makeover at the end of the season after their Champions League meltdown against United last week.

Coutinho has played 60 times for Barca during a stop-start 14 months in Spain, netting 18 times.

