Barcelona have no plans to offload summer signing Pau Victor in the January window despite the attacker struggling to make more of an impact at the Camp Nou so far.

The 22-year-old was one of only two first-team summer signings that Barca made as they continue to watch the purse strings after impressing on loan with Barca Athletic from Girona.

Victor impressed for Barcelona in pre-season, establishing himself as a solid alternative to Robert Lewandowski in the No.9 role with his goalscoring instincts, work-rate and excellent link-up play.

However, Victor has not featured as regularly as he would have liked, prompting some interest from clubs in Sapin and across Europe, according to SPORT.

And with the January window approaching, the report claims a number of clubs are willing to sign the player on loan for the second half of the campaign.

Victor, however, has made it clear that he wants to stay and push for more minutes under Hansi Flick while the Barcelona boss is also satisfied with the forward’s efforts so far.

The former Girona man has played 11 times for the Blaugrana this term, totalling 174 minutes and scoring one goal. His lack of action has largely been down to the form of front three Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

However, the report adds that Flick is not interested in listening to any offers for the player and instead hopes to give him more opportunities to shine going forward. Indeed, there is more chance of Ansu Fati being moved on given how the former Brighton loanee has struggled to make any impact at all under the German.

Latest Barcelona news: Laporta eyes stunning triple deal / Barca battle Real for left-back

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has drawn up ambitious plans to mark the opening of the new Spotify Nou Camp stadium with a colossal blockbuster new signing – and Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland reportedly tops his three-man wishlist.

The Spanish giants are currently riding high at the top of LaLiga, having won 11 of their 13 league matches played so far and with new coach Hansi Flick having made a big impression. Their progress under the German coach is perhaps all the more impressive given Barcelona have played eight times on the road and just five at home – and with their home dates, this season being played across the city at the 55,000 capacity Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

With the Nou Camp under reconstruction, Barcelona will likely see out the current campaign at their temporary home, though there remains hope it could open before the conclusion of the 2024/25 season – and under his new guise of the Spotify Nou Camp, with the music streaming service becoming principal sponsors of both the iconic stadium’s redevelopment and their main shirt sponsors too.

To mark the opening of the new ground, Spanish journalist David Bernabeu Reverter claims Laporta wants a blockbuster new arrival to mark the grand reopening – with Haaland right at the very top of a three-man wanted list.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid and Barcelona are keen on signing Georgian wonderkid Saba Kharebashvili, according to reports.

Both the Italian and Spanish press claim Real Madrid and Barcelona are among a host of top European sides vying for the left-back, who can also play as a central defensive midfielder or right-back. Italian reporters were the first to detail the growing interest in Kharebashvili, 16, particularly from Serie A clubs, but there is one key reason why he could end up in La Liga.