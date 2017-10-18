Barcelona add second Liverpool star to Coutinho on list of targets

Barcelona are reportedly weighing up a move to prise a second Liverpool player from Anfield, while they continue their pursuit for Philippe Coutinho.

The La Liga giants have annoyed Liverpool with their persistent public courtship of the Brazilian superstar; the Reds rejecting their third bid of £114.2million over the summer and reminding Barca on several occasions they have no intention of selling their star man.

However, that anger is likely to increase if reports from Spain are to be believed, with Don Balon claiming Ernesto Valverde also wants to poach Ben Woodburn from the Reds.

Wales youngster Woodburn, who turned 18 just last week, is reportedly on the brink of signing a new and improved contract at Anfield. It is understood Liverpool’s new deal for Woodburn will include a gentleman’s agreement to review the terms annual and bump up his pay dependent on his progress under Jurgen Klopp.

Woodburn, who last season became Liverpool’s youngest ever goalscorer when he netted against Leeds in the EFL Cup, has also made his mark on the international stage with Chris Coleman’s Wales – and Barcelona scouts are said to have monitored his progress.