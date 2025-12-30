LaLiga giants Barcelona are reportedly in advanced talks to seal the signing of a top attacking talent described as the next big thing in Egyptian football.

Due to their ongoing financial situation, Barca are not expected to be particularly active in the upcoming January transfer window, but that will not stop them aiming to secure top young talent from across the globe.

To that end, it’s reported that Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Egyptian prodigy Hamza Abdelkarim, an explosive forward dubbed as the next big thing in his homeland.

Egyptian news outlet FilGoal states that the Catalan outfit are in ‘advanced talks’ to bring Abdelkarim on board, in a move that is being viewed as a potential coup for Hansi Flick’s side.

The 17-year-old forward currently plays for Al Ahly and has already featured in four senior matches for one of Egypt’s top clubs.

The report adds that talks between Barcelona and Al Ahly have been ongoing for some time, although the LaLiga side’s initial loan-to-buy proposals were knocked back.

However, FilGoal states that Al Ahly are now happy with the latest Barcelona offer on the table for Abdelkarim, given that it meets their demands for the impressive attacker.

If and when the deal is completed, the plan is for Abdelkarim to be thrown straight into Barcelona’s reserve side, Barca Atletic, who are currently short on attacking options due to injury issues across their forward line.

News is expected on the transfer in the coming days, with the January window officially opening on Thursday.

