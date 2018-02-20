Barcelona agree £35m fee for top Man Utd, Chelsea midfield target

Barcelona have agreed a €40million (£35m) deal with Gremio to sign Brazilian midfielder Arthur, according to reports in Brazil.

The Catalan giants have been in talks with Gremio for several months, while the 21-year-old was actually pictured wearing a Barca shirt after holding secret talks with the La Liga leaders in December.

Arthur, who is regarded as one of Brazil’s top midfield prospects, had also been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United and Chelsea but it would appear that Barca have got their man.

The report on UOL Esporte goes on to state that Barcelona will pay €30m up front, plus another €10m in add-ons related to appearances and his first contract renewal.

Arthur is yet to figure for Gremio this season due to an ankle injury and will reportedly remain with his current club until the end of the year before joining Ernesto Valverde’s men in January 2019.

