Liverpool are prepared to allow midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum to leave on a free transfer next summer.

The Holland international has emerged as key performer for Jurgen Klopp since arriving from Newcastle in 2016.

The 29-year-played played a major part in the Reds winning the Champions League in 2019 and a first Premier League title in 30 years last season.

However, Wijnaldum has now entered the final year of his Anfield contract. And the Telegraph claims there are no plans to offer him a new one.

Discussions over extending the midfielder’s deal have been ongoing for some time. But it would appear that Liverpool are now done talking.

Indeed, the Reds have seemingly already lined up his replacement in the form of Bayern Munich playmaker Thiago Alcantara.

There is no doubt the Spain international’s passing ability would give Liverpool a diferent dimension in their engine room.

That is a view echoed by Bayern boss Hansi Flick, who expects to lose Thiago this summer after the club’s Champions League glory.

Koeman keen on Wijnaldum reunion

As for Wijnaldum, talks of his exit comes amid rumours of a potential switch to Spanish giants Barcelona.

The Catalan giants are in the process of a major overhaul as Ronald Koeman takes charge at the Nou Camp.

They have already been rocked by Lionel Messi handing in a transfer request, while as many as 10 top names could leave.

Koeman is a big admirer of Wijnaldum from their time together working with Holland and wants to bring him to LaLiga.

The report claims that the Reds will let the Klopp favourite leave for nothing in 2021. But the fact they could cash in this summer makes more sense.

