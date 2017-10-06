Barcelona and Manchester United lead race for Arsenal star

Barcelona and Manchester United are the two clubs leading the race for Alexis Sanchez according to a report.

Goal.com claim that Ozil would be interested in a move to the Catalan giants or to re-unite with Jose Mourinho.

The German international has a contract which expires next summer, meaning he could leave the Emirates Stadium on a free if he is not sold in January.

The report states that: “Reports claiming that the former Real Madrid star has rejected a contract offer in the region of £275,000-a-week are completely false.”

Ozil has however just bought a new house in London and there is a chance that he could stay with Arsenal, despite not receiving a new contract offer since February.

The former Real Madrid man has no interest in joining Serie A side Inter Milan according to the report, regardless of their public displays of interest.

“It is understood he remains happy living in the capital city where he is settled and has made many close friends,” the Goal report claims.

A lack of willingness to move to Manchester could thwart any serious advance from Jose Mourinho, while Barcelona are chasing a more “affordable” option than Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho.