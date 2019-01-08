Barcelona announce deal for Liverpool defensive target

Barcelona have wrapped up the signing of defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who will join them on July 1.

The 19-year-old will leave Toulouse as a free agent in the summer when his contract expires.

In November the player’s agent dropped a strong hint that the Toulouse starlet could leave the Ligue 1 club.

Tuttosport claimed Liverpool and Juventus were ready to pay €3-4million in compensation to get the player on board this month.

Bruno Satin said: “Todibo wants to prove that he can play where football really counts, and how that he is not afraid of dealing with top players. Surely when the boy moves he will start playing with the team immediately, and not go through a loan situation.”

Barca though have won the race to secure the defender, who can also play in midfield.

The club’s official website read: “Todibo is a tall, right-footed defender who can play at centre back and also in the centre of the midfield.

“At the youth level he often featured in the middle of the field given his ability on the ball.

“One of his best qualities is his physical presence and his ability in the air.

“At just 19 years of age, the young talent comes to FC Barcelona as one of the most promising players in European football in his position.”

Todibo, who is 6ft 2in tall, has played 10 times in Ligue 1 and did not have a professional contract at Toulouse.