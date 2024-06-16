Barcelona are ‘in love’ with a top Bundesliga star, but their financial situation makes a potential deal almost impossible as Real Madrid continue to lurk.

With Hansi Flick now at the helm, Barcelona are starting to identify their targets ahead of the upcoming season. After missing out on La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League last season, the club are keen to strengthen over the summer.

However, given the complex financial situation that the club finds themselves in, negotiating deals this summer will be tricky.

It’s been well-documented that the club want to sign Joao Cancelo on a permanent basis, although as of writing, they are unable to afford his £25m asking price.

The idea of another loan move has been floated, although Barcelona would have to pay his wages in full and commit to signing him permanently in 2025/26.

Regardless of their financial situation, a club with the stature fo Barcelona will always have their eye out for some of Europe’s top rising stars.

It’s been well-documented that they are interested in Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, although they aren’t alone in their interest.

The likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid have also been sniffing around the German international who could depart Bayer Leverkusen in 2025.

While the 21-year-old will likely be staying put for next season, his long-term future is still deemed to be up in the air.

Deco is in love with Wirtz

Fabrizio Romano has provided some further clarity on Wirtz’s situation and why the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid are still keeping tabs on him.

“For Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen have been very clear this summer that the player is not for sale,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing.

“When Xabi Alonso met for talks over his future in March/April, he got the guarantee from the club what Wirtz would not be leaving this summer. So for now he’s staying, but summer 2025 could be different.

“We know many clubs will be there, Bayern Munich are always one to watch for a top German player, while clubs from England will also be there, even if for now the situation is quiet.

“It’s also true that there is appreciation from Real Madrid – people at the club feel that there is something about Wirtz that fits the Real Madrid style.

“Barcelona director Deco is also in love with Wirtz, even if for now the Financial Fair Play situation makes it almost impossible. Still, Deco has known Wirtz for a long time and considers him one of the future superstars of world football.”

As Wirtz is set to stay at Bayer Leverkusen next season, Barcelona will have the opportunity to sort out their finances before potentially making a move for him in 2026.

However, with Xabi Alonso being heavily tipped to eventually take over at Real Madrid, they could a major advantage when trying to lure Wirtz to La Liga.

“I think the future of Alonso will be important, because if one day he becomes the manager of Real Madrid, I would expect him to push to have Wirtz at the club,” Romano added.

“Still, for now he’s staying and so it’s important to respect Bayer Leverkusen and see what happens next season and what the situation is by summer 2025.”

