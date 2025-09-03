Rival director ‘happy’ Barcelona won €25m signing race

Barcelona won a summer transfer race - but it may not be that simple

A rival sporting director was reportedly ‘wary’ of signing Joan Garcia despite his club showing strong interest, with the goalkeeper ultimately joining Barcelona instead.

In June, Barcelona announced the capture of Garcia from local rivals Espanyol. Hansi Flick’s side triggered Garcia’s €25million (£22m) release clause and tied him down to a six-year contract.

Barca swooped for the 24-year-old after identifying the goalkeeping position as an area that needed strengthening and future-proofing.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is 33 and is starting to pick up more injuries, while Wojciech Szczesny is 35 and had previously hung up his gloves before joining the club.

There were initially concerns that Barca would struggle to register Garcia with LaLiga amid their financial difficulties. After an internal war, Ter Stegen eventually agreed to sign an injury form ruling him out for four months, which freed up space on Barca’s wage bill and allowed them to register Garcia.

So far, the uncapped Spaniard has made three appearances for Barca and kept one clean sheet.

But things could have been very different.

Barca had to fend off numerous clubs to sign him, including Newcastle United and – most notably – Arsenal.

Arsenal were keen to sign Garcia and pit him against David Raya for the No 1 spot.

However, according to The Athletic, members of the Arsenal hierarchy were split over Garcia’s potential signing.

While some chiefs were eager to bring him to the Premier League, sporting director Andrea Berta was not entirely convinced.

Explaining Arsenal’s moves for Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard, Gunners reporter James McNicholas wrote: ‘Berta’s influence can be seen across Arsenal’s recruitment. He was always wary of sanctioning a €25m move for Joan Garcia. When Garcia chose Barcelona instead, Berta was happy to pivot to Kepa and his £5m release clause.

‘When it became apparent Thomas Partey would leave the club, Berta was insistent they needed an oven-ready, experienced replacement. That contributed to the decision to sign 31-year-old Norgaard from Brentford over the likes of Sevilla’s Lucien Agoume.’

Joan Garcia could usurp Ter Stegen at Barcelona

Berta is clearly prioritising experienced Premier League stars over younger players from other European leagues, such as Garcia and Agoume.

Despite Berta’s hesitancy over Garcia, Barca will be happy they got their man. Their own sporting director, Deco, believes Garcia is a safe pair of hands Barca will be able to rely on for years to come.

Garcia is very much a modern keeper as he has lightning-fast reactions but is also comfortable playing out from the back.

While Ter Stegen is Barca’s captain, he could find it tough to get back into Hansi Flick’s starting eleven if Garcia shines over the coming months.

Garcia is likely to start when Barca host Valencia in LaLiga on Sunday, September 14, which will follow the international break.

