Barcelona and Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on the development of Lacine Megnan-Pave, who has been described as the next big thing in French football.

According to Sports France and L’Equipe, Barcelona and Arsenal are ‘actively monitoring’ Megnan-Pave, viewing him as a top prospect for the future. The 15-year-old has ‘explosive potential’ and is already playing at U19 level, with his dazzling performances having impressed Barcelona and Arsenal scouts.

Montpellier know they have a ‘gem’ on their hands, and clubs from all across Europe are sitting up and taking notice of his ability.

Get to know Lacine Megnan-Pave

A centre-forward who can play in a variety of attacking positions

Registered 15 goals and 12 assists in 24 games for France U17s last term

Says Montpellier is ‘his club’

Sports France and L’Equipe report that Montpellier are trying to tie Megnan-Pave down to a three-year professional contract as soon as he turns 16 in March.

As things stand, it seems the wonderkid is open to staying at Montpellier and continuing his development there. He has supported the Ligue 2 outfit since childhood and has already outlined his dream to play in the Champions League with them one day.

But if Megnan-Pave’s rapid rise continues then he will surely outgrow Montpellier by the time he is aged 18-20.

Barca and Arsenal will monitor the situation and open talks with the youngster’s agent if they sense an opportunity he wants to move.

