Barcelona, Atletico Madrid among several big clubs tracking brilliant USMNT midfielder

Johnny Cardoso has emerged as a top for several top clubs

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are reportedly among several top clubs who are tracking an outstanding USMNT midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window.

Real Betis star Johnny Cardoso is the player in question, with the 22-year-old only having been at his new club for a matter of months.

According to a report from Diario de Sevilla, both Barca and Atletico have expressed their interest to the representatives of Cardoso.

In addition to that pair, there is also interest from German Bundesliga sides Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, as well as unnamed clubs from the Premier League and Serie A.

The talented midfielder only joined Betis from Brazilian side Internacional in December, moving to LaLiga in a transfer worth a reported €6million.

However, he made a big impact against Barcelona on his Betis debut back in January and has since been earning rave reviews for his perfromances since.

The defensive midfielder is said to have a release clause of €80m in his current contract, although Diario de Sevilla states that Betis could be open to a sale in the region of €30m.

The Spanish side will hope that a bidding war ensues though, in order to drive that price up, despite not being that open to a sale at this stage.

Cardoso has also earned 11 caps for the USMNT and is expected to play a major role in Gregg Berhalter’s plans at the upcoming Copa America.

