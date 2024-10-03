Barcelona audaciously pushing to re-sign one of their greatest-ever stars with Prem’s best striker also wanted

Barcelona sporting director Deco has reportedly drawn up extravagant plans to raid Manchester City for Erling Haaland in 2025 – but a failure to land the Norwegian goal-bot will see the LaLiga giants bringing back a quality former star instead.

Haaland has rifled in a simply ridiculous 101 goals in 107 games for Pep Guardiola’s side since moving to the Etihad in the summer of 2022. Just two goals behind teammate Kevin De Bruyne, the 24-year-old could feasibly move second on their all-time top scorers list this season, which is current held by Joe Hayes with 141.

His chances though of overhauling Sergio Aguero’s all-time tally of 260 goals (set in 390 games) will depend on just how long he remains a Manchester City player.

Haaland has been persistently linked with Real Madrid ever since moving to the north-west, as they look to exploit the exit clause that exists in his contract. In summer 2024, Marca claims that was set at €200m (£167.7m, $220.5m). But with no side triggering that, it’s reported that fee will drop to €175m (£146.7m, $193m) in summer 2025.

As a result, Spanish publication Sport now claims Deco is ready to go all out to sign Haaland next year with the City star identified as their priority target and the man seen who can help challenge the impressive squad arch-rivals Real Madrid are putting together.

Incredibly, if they fail to convince Haaland to make the move, or fail in their quest to find the financial package needed to sign him, the report claims president Joan Laporta will instead target a move to bring Neymar back to the Nou Camp – seven years after the 32-year-old left in a world-record €222m (£198m, $260m) move to PSG.

The Brazilian currently plays in Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal, but with his deal expiring next summer, it’s claimed Laporta has set his sights on bringing him back next year as a free agent.

What has been said on Erling Haaland future?

Neymar could make his return to action soon after rupturing his ACL just two months after signing for the Saudi side.

However, the player is thought to be open to a return to mainland Europe and it’s claimed Laporta’s strong relationship with his agent Pini Zahavi could boost his chances of striking a deal.

The big target for Barcelona though is understood to be Haaland, though we understand that financing his move will prove extremely tough and it is likely they will need to sacrifice at least two big-name stars of their own to finance such a move.

They will also find City a tough nut to crack and the four-time reigning Premier League champions are keen to tie the Norway hitman down to a new deal that completely removes his exit clause and shifts the power back into their hands over the striker’s future.

Guardiola has also been unfazed when questioned about the prospects of Haaland leaving the Etihad for LaLiga, stating earlier this year: “I don’t know, you have to ask the media from Madrid.

“Maybe they have more info than we have.

“We don’t have that feeling that he’s unhappy. He was [unhappy] because he could not play for two months because he was injured but maybe the media from Spain, and especially Madrid, have more information than us.

“We cannot say he didn’t adapt quickly [on joining in summer 2022] and he was not fine since he arrived. But we cannot control what people say.

“What’s important is that he’s happy. And when he’s unhappy, he will make his decision.”

Haaland scored his 42nd Champions League goal in just 41 appearances on Tuesday night as City recorded a comfortable 4-0 win away at Slovan Bratislava.

And having subbed the player off shortly after, Guardiola insists he is only trying to manage the player’s fitness and keep him as fresh as possible.

“As a manager I am more secure and more happy when Erling is on the pitch,” Guardiola told various media outlets.

“I will keep him on the pitch all the time but at 0-3 the game was almost over and with this amount of games we have to take care of him.

“He had a big knock in the last game against Newcastle [United] so that’s why, after the fantastic goal with the pass from Rico [Lewis], it was better [to take him off].”

Barcelona keen on former Man Utd star / midfielder linked with move to Etihad

Elsewhere, the Blaugrana are also being linked with a 2025 approach to sign former Manchester United star Mason Greenwood after his excellent start to life with his latest club, Marseille.

Greenwood, who spent the 2023/24 season on loan with Getafe, was linked with Barca this summer before their interest faded and he eventually moved to OM in a package worth €31.6m (£26.3m / $35.2m).

Since hooking up with the Ligue 1 giants, Greenwood has five goals and one assist to his name from six outings, leading to fresh speculation over a move to Barcelona. Manchester United would stand to profit though from any sale of Greenwood to Barcelona, having inserted a hefty sell-on clause in the deal that took him to Marseille.

Elsewhere, Barcelona could held facilitate the prospective signing of Haaland by offloading some of their high-earning stars. And one of those, Frenkie de Jong, has been linked with a big-money move to Man City as they look to cover for the long-term injury absence of Rodri after the serious knee injury he sustained in the recent 2-2 draw at home to Arsenal.

How has Neymar performed since leaving Barcelona?

Neymar’s record at Barcelona and since for Paris Saint-Germain and Al Hilal

By Samuel Bannister

In terms of magnitude, it could be argued that no transfer in footballing history has caused as many shockwaves as Neymar’s departure from Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain.

The sheer size of the transfer fee has had a ripple effect on the whole football landscape, and yet neither Barcelona nor PSG have been able to win the Champions League since.

Many critics argue that Neymar failed to fulfil his potential away from Barcelona as he intended to, but it could be equally countered that the club he left have struggled to match the heights of when he was in their attack alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez too.

Many of Neymar’s statistics since leaving Barcelona have been better than when he was there, although there is the caveat that the level of competition has been slightly weaker at PSG and Al Hilal.

And in terms of his stature among other top players, Neymar has slid down the Ballon d’Or rankings since leaving Barcelona. After coming third in 2015 and fifth in 2016 as a Barcelona player, he finished third in 2017, which included consideration of his last half-a-season at Barcelona and first half-a-season at PSG, but then dropped to 12th in 2018 and 16th in 2021, and has not been nominated since.

At the age of 32 and after a serious injury, his principal focus right now will be on getting back into action with Al Hilal.