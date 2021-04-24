Contract impasse sees Barca set bargain fee for Liverpool, Man Utd-linked ace

Barcelona have named an asking price of around half of what they paid for a Liverpool and Man Utd-linked forward seemingly intent on departing.

The Spanish giants were at the centre of the recent European Super League storm. The proposed breakaway league would’ve provided the ideal platform for the club to ease their significant debts. However, backlash to the project was near-unanimous, ensuring the rogue competition never got off the ground.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Despite their off-field woes, Barcelona remain firmly entrenched in the La Liga title hunt.

Ronald Koeman was turned their ship around after a shaky start. But with funds expected to be severely restricted this summer, a different type of transfer window approach may materialise at the Camp Nou than most are accustomed to seeing.

The club remain firmly in the mix for impending free agent Georginio Wijnaldum who Graeme Souness recently levelled a damning accusation at. But exits may be required before making permanent acquisitions.

One such saleable asset is 23-year-old Ousmane Dembele.

The French forward endured a difficult start to life in Spain, but has rebounded to great effect this season.

Barcelona are reportedly keen to retain the services of the frontman, but the latest developments indicate he has other ideas.

His contract expires in the summer of 2022, and per Spanish outlet Sport, Dembele has thus far shied away from renewing terms.

They state that Barca officials met with the player’s agent and offered a fresh deal two weeks ago. Dembele’s camp has yet to respond to the offer, leading Barcelona to believe they have an exit in mind.

Both Liverpool and Man Utd have been linked with the attacker in recent months. Liverpool in particular have struggled in front of goal lately, with their wastefulness in the final third never more evident than in their disappointing draw with Newcastle on Saturday.

Both clubs have now been handed a boost after the report revealed the bargain fee Dembele will be available for.

Despite signing for an initial €105m in 2017, Barcelona will reportedly accept a bid of between €50-60m.

The reduction in fee is no slight on Dembele’s talents, however, more a necessity to ensure they don’t lose the player for free 12 months later.

Potter hands Liverpool hope over Bissouma raid

Meanwhile, Graham Potter feels Liverpool target Yves Bissouma has the qualities needed to play in any midfield in the world – and has offered no guarantees the player will stay at Brighton beyond this summer.

Bissouma has been linked with a summer move to Arsenal, while Liverpool too have also been mentioned. The Reds are in the market for a new all-action midfielder with Georginio Wijnaldum due to depart.

And while a host of names have been mentioned, transfer expert Duncan Castles claims Bissouma is Jurgen Klopp’s No 1 target.

Now Seagulls boss Potter has addressed the interest in Bissouma. He claims the player is getting better all the time. Furthermore, he reckons the midfielder should not be afraid after seeing his name linked with Liverpool.

“He has certainly improved,” Potter said. “The exciting thing for Yves is he can improve some more. He’s not at the top. But he’s got incredible potential and incredible talent.

“He’s got the attributes to play midfield in any game in the world.”

READ MORE: Angry Jurgen Klopp makes brutally honest admission after Newcastle draw