Barcelona believe £90m Liverpool star will sign this week

Barcelona are reportedly confident that they will complete the signing of Liverpool attacker Philippe Coutinho this week.

The Catalan giants, who have a huge transfer kitty following the £198million sale of Neymar to PSG, are certain they can land Neymar’s Brazil team-mate Coutinho for £90m.

Jurgen Klopp has made his stance very clear regarding Coutinho’s future, insisting that the 25-year-old is not for sale, but the Reds boss faces a potential battle with the club’s board – who are sure to be tempted by Barca’s huge offer, according to reports in Monday’s papers.

The transfer could become the joint second biggest in history and match the £90m deal that Manchester United struck with Everton to sign frontman Romelu Lukaku — of which they paid £75m up front.

Coutinho missed the Reds’ 2-1 friendly win over Athletic Bilbao in Dublin on Saturday with a back complaint.

Klopp said: “Phil had back problems so there was no reason for any risks.”

Barca, meanwhile, are also said to be closing in on a £90m deal to sign winger Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund.