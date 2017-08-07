Barcelona believe £90m Liverpool star will sign this week

Rob McCarthy

Barcelona are reportedly confident that they will complete the signing of Liverpool attacker Philippe Coutinho this week.

The Catalan giants, who have a huge transfer kitty following the £198million sale of Neymar to PSG, are certain they can land Neymar’s Brazil team-mate Coutinho for £90m.

Jurgen Klopp has made his stance very clear regarding Coutinho’s future, insisting that the 25-year-old is not for sale, but the Reds boss faces a potential battle with the club’s board – who are sure to be tempted by Barca’s huge offer, according to reports in Monday’s papers.

The transfer could become the joint second biggest in history and match the £90m deal that Manchester United struck with Everton to sign frontman Romelu Lukaku — of which they paid £75m up front.

Coutinho missed the Reds’ 2-1 friendly win over Athletic Bilbao in Dublin on Saturday with a back complaint.

Klopp said: “Phil had back problems so there was no reason for any risks.”

Barca, meanwhile, are also said to be closing in on a £90m deal to sign winger Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund.

