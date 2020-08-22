Barcelona preparing surprise £30m move for Man City defender

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Manchester City left-back Angelino, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has suffered a stop-start career at the Etihad. And his next move remains up in the air.

Angelino signed a deal with the Manchester club in 2012 but has spent most of his time on loan.

The Spaniard tried his luck at New York City FC, Girona, Mallorca, NAC Breda and PSV Eindhoven between 2015 and 2019.

He returned to City at the start of last season and made 12 appearances, including six in the Premier League.

But struggling to make an impact, he signed another loan deal with German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in January.

That turned out to be his best move so far. Angelino helped the club reach their first ever Champions League semi-final.

And one of his three assists during his spell set up Leipzig’s late winner in their quarter-final win over Atletico Madrid.

Angelino’s stock has certainly risen while in Germany but his future is uncertain.

The left-back spot has troubled City boss Pep Guardiola. Benjamin Mendy has been difficult to trust while Oleksandr Zinchenko has also struggled at times.

But it remains highly debatable whether Guardiola is convinced that Angelino is the answer.

Barcelona’s interest is reported by The Mail’s Jack Gaughan although there are some inconsistencies.

Barca need a huge revamp after being thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final.

But their lack of funds suggest they won’t want to stump up £30m for Angelino.

That’s the price City want so there could be an impasse.

Garcia price suggests Angelino figure too high

The Catalans have also shown strong interest in another City defender, Eric Garcia.

But new Barca boss Ronald Koeman seems reluctant to pay more than £15m for the teenage stopper.

If that’s the case, the £30m for Angelino looks highly unlikely.

Garcia left the left the Camp Nou in 2017 to join City on a four-year deal.

Guardiola revealed earlier this month that Garcia had declined the offer of a new contract at the Etihad.