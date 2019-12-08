Arturo Vidal’s time at Barcelona appears to be drawing to close, with Ernesto Valverde hinting the midfielder could be on the move in January.

According to a report in the Sunday Mirror, Vidal is said to be frustrated by his lack of playing time at the Nou Camp this season, having been edged out of a regular starting place by new boy Frenkie De Jong.

When asked about Vidal’s future, Valverde certainly left the door open for a possible move for a player who has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United.

Valverde said: “Vidal is our player. We are happy with him. There are so many rumours. And when the January transfer window arrives, we will see what happens.

“There’s a lot of things going on in January but it’s true that we have a lot of midfielders.”

United are said to have already approached Vidal’s agent over a possible £13m move, as they attempt to shore up their central midfield.

Scott McTominay and Fred performed well in wins over Tottenham and Manchester City but with continuing doubts over Paul Pogba’s long-term future at the club, a new central midfielder is known to be high on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s list of priorities for January.

United could have signed Vidal last summer, when he swapped Munich for Catalonia, but at the time Spanish journalist Jose Alvarez Haya claimed the Red Devils turned him down due to his age and injury record.

However, it would appear that Solskjaer is looking for some experience to add to his youthful side and that a move for the 32-year-old could be back on the cards – especially given the bargain price tag involved.

Meanwhile, Roy Keane hailed a “proper Manchester United performance” after watching his old side beat Manchester City 2-1 in the derby on Saturday.

United stunned City with a devastating first-half display as they won at The Etihad to leave the champions a whopping 14 points behind Liverpool.

After beating Tottenham in midweek, United have now won back-to-back games for the first time this term, and now sit just five points off the top four to ease the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United were superb for 30 minutes, scoring twice through Marcus Rashford’s penalty and Anthony Martial, then defended well for the remainder whilst being in control of the game for large periods.

And Keane was delighted with what he saw from his former club. Read more…