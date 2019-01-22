Barcelona boss gives major hint on future of top Arsenal target

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde admitted there is a good chance that Arsenal target Denis Suarez will leave the club this month.

The Catalan giants completed the surprise signing of former Tottenham and Portsmouth midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng on loan from Sassuolo, with a view to a permanent move, on Monday.

And with Jeison Murillo having already joined on loan from Valencia, Valverde admitted that any more incomings at the Nou Camp are highly unlikely, but that is not the same case for outgoings.

Valverde said at a press conference on Tuesday: “I don’t believe there will be any more arrivals. Although of course you can never be 100 per cent certain.

As for whether Suarez will be swapping Catalonia for north London, Valverde added: “We are happy with the squad, but there are always possibilities for departures for those who maybe do not feature as often.

“Those players could stay here and we would be happy or they could leave in search of more opportunities, we will evaluate all possibilities for them.

“We work internally and there is a lot of planning involved of which I am a part, but we will see how the market progresses.

“It is possible Denis will leave, but I don’t know what will happen.”

