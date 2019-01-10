Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has warned Denis Suarez’s suitors Arsenal that the midfielder is still very much a part of his first-team plans.

The Independent recently claimed that the Gunners are just one of a host of clubs, including Chelsea, who have been offered Suarez for a bargain £14million this month.

The Gunners appear to be in the driving seat to land the one-time capped Spain cap international, but it seems they could be struggling to raise the funds with a report on Wednesday suggesting they may need to sell Aaron Ramsey to make way for Suarez.

Suarez has found himself well down Valverde’s pecking order this season, having only featured three times this season – and not once in LaLiga or the Champions League.

But the Barcelona boss appears ready to still count on the player and has hinted the Arsenal target could start in Thursday night’s Copa Del Rey clash with Levante.

“Denis is in a different position to Munir [El Haddadi], because Denis can play for us in any match and he is always available,” Valverde said.

“The reality is he was with our squad when we went to Getafe on Sunday and he is always competing to be in the squad, so yes he does have a future.

“This is a period of the season when fixtures come thick and fast and we will need to make rotations, I am aware of this and so are the players.

“Every game now we believe there will be a few changes, between league fixtures and those in the Copa all players available have a chance.”

One player who won’t feature is the aforementioned striker Munir, who has been told by Valverde that he will not play for the club again.

