Barcelona boss refuses to rule out fresh Coutinho bid

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has insisted he will keep transfer plans a secret amid rumours of a fresh bid for Philippe Coutinho.

The Catalan giants were linked with a big-money move for the Brazil star this summer after they lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

Although Liverpool managed to hang on to Coutinho, recent reports have suggested that Barca will bid again in January.

However, their manager has remained coy on the rumours, insisting that he will not be revealing the club’s transfer targets.

“If there is interest in signing any player in January who’s not here at the moment, I wouldn’t like it to be broadcast all over the world,” Valverde said.

“I’m more interested in [B-team players Carles] Alena, [Jose] Arnaiz and [Oriol] Busquets than other players at other teams.”

Barcelona claimed Liverpool had ask for £180m for Coutinho’s services on deadline day, a statement which Liverpool have since denied.