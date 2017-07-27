Valverde makes Champions League prediction for Man Utd

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde believes Manchester United are back on the up – and would not want to face them in this year’s Champions League.

Neymar’s first-half strike was the difference in the 1-0 International Champions Cup win in Washington, although Barca’s first-half display perhaps deserved more.

David De Gea produced a string of fine saves to thwart Barca’s ever-impressive attack, although United’s overall display and recruitment power makes Valverde wary of Jose Mourinho’s resurgent United.

“Obviously it hasn’t been well lately, but I mean they won the Europa League,” the Barca head coach said.

“This year they are going to be in the Champions League. Their presence by itself is impressive. They impress.

“I think they are going to be a really hard team to beat.

“For me, they are contenders to win and they are going to be hard to beat in the Premier League and the Champions League.

“I wouldn’t want to face them in the Champions League.”

United improved as the match wore on, thanks in no small part to Barca’s sweeping half-time changes – you can read Jose Mourinho’s thoughts on the match here.