Barcelona breakthrough with €55m Man City agreement finally ‘completed’

Barcelona have found a major breakthrough in their pursuit of Ferran Torres after finally agreeing a deal with Manchester City to sign the forward, it is claimed.

Torres has emerged as Barcelona’s top target for the January transfer window recently. The La Liga giants are looking to replace ex-City striker Sergio Aguero after his retirement. Taking Torres back to La Liga has been their preferred option for a while.

The challenge has been to find a fee City would deem acceptable. Torres’ value has increased since his 2020 transfer from Valencia. Barcelona’s financial difficulties have not made it easy for them to find a compromise.

There has been a gap between Barca’s offers and City’s demands. One Blaugrana official recently admitted they have been working step by step on the transfer. Now, according to several reports, the two clubs have finally come to an agreement.

Sport broke the news before it was also confirmed by The Times, Goal and Fabrizio Romano.

The reporter claims Barcelona will pay €55m up front for Torres and a potential €10m in add-ons. He says the agreement has been “completed”.

Torres will then put pen to paper on a five-year contract after already agreeing personal terms with the Catalan club. His signature will arrive “in the coming hours”.

He would not be eligible to play for Barca until the January transfer window opens. An announcement about the transfer could arrive before then, though.

It remains to be seen whether City will sign a replacement. They have been working without Torres for a while due to an injury. Before that, he had three goals from seven appearances so far this season.

His contract at the Etihad Stadium is due to run until 2025, but it now seems certain his time with the club will be ending next month instead.

Torres’ overall record for City has been 43 appearances, 16 goals and four assists.

Ferran Torres teammates to sign new deals

While Ferran Torres is on his way out, City are working to keep two of their other impressive performers.

Merely months ago it looked as if Bernardo Silva would be heading for the exit door at Manchester City. The British record signing of Jack Grealish looked as if it could force Silva out of the club.

However, he stayed put, and Man City fans will be grateful that he did.

Indeed, Pep Guardiola kept faith in the Portuguese, and has utilised him heavily so far this season. Only Ederson and Ruben Dias have played more minutes for City in the current campaign.

Silva has repaid Guardiola’s faith in him, and has performed to an exceptional standard.

The midfielder has already matched his highest Premier League goalscoring tally this season in just 17 games.

Silva is already under contract until 2025. However, the club wants to nail the star down for even longer, as well as reward him with a huge wage increase, per The Sun.

The report states that Silva’s wage is set to double in his new deal. Furthermore, he will join Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling as the highest paid players at the club.

Joao Cancelo is another City star at the top of his game. As such, City are also looking to reward him with a new deal.

Cancelo’s versatility makes him all the more valuable to City, and they will want to make sure he remains at the club for the foreseeable future.

As such, his wage is reportedly set to rise by £100,000-per-week, according to the Daily Star.

