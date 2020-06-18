Major breakthrough for Barcelona over long-term Lionel Messi future

Lionel Messi is reportedly set to sign a new contract with Barcelona that will keep the Argentine superstar at the club until 2023.

The Barca legend’s current deal runs until the end of next season and club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has been desperately trying to convince him to stay.

Messi had the option to enable a release clause that would have allowed him to leave this summer, but that expired on June 10 – with all signs suggesting that he will remain.

Now, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo in Spain, as cited by the Daily Mail, Messi is poised to agree a new contract. One which will see him stay at the Nou Camp for a further two years.

The report states that the new deal will be the same terms as his current contract and will allow Messi the chance to terminate the deal if he wants to move on.

It is claimed the Catalan giants are in constant talks with Messi’s father and agent, Jorge, but formal talks have not begun yet. Quique Setien’s side are cutrrently focused on winning LaLiga and the Champions League.

The 32-year-old penned his last contract witt the club back in 2017, but there have been rumblings of discontent – sparking speculation that he could seek a move away.

But Messi has always spoken about his desire to finish his career at the Nou Camp, where he penned his first deal in 2005 and has had eight contract renewals since.

The forward is considered to be Barca’s greatest ever player and has won 34 major trophies, including 10 LaLiga and four Champions League titles.

Meanwhile, talk of Manchester United launching a mega money offer for Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati has been dismissed by a LaLiga expert.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to add another attacker to his squad as part of his Old Trafford rebuild.

While Jadon Sancho is their prime target, reports recently said United had also made Fati a top consideration.

Fati is a forward United tried to lure away from Barca as a 16-year-old in their Academy last season.

Last July he agreed a contract until 2022 and a month later he has made his first-team debut. And now Fati has scored five goals in 20 LaLiga and Champions League appearances.

No wonder United recently submitted a €100million bid for the 17-year-old Spain U21 international, according to Sport.

However, talk of a huge approach from United was quickly denied by Barcelona director Xavier Vilajoana. Read more…