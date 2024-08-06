Barcelona have reportedly reached a verbal agreement to sign a top Spain star which will leave the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool crestfallen as a result.

Barca sporting director Deco flew to Germany on Monday night to hold talks with RB Leipzig regarding a deal to snap Spain playmaker Dani Olmo, who has been linked with a switch to the Premier League for much of the summer.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on the Catalan side’s chase for the talented 26-year-old, confirming that the two clubs have verbally agreed on a transfer that will see the Catalan giants pay €55m (£46m) upfront and €7m (£5m) in add-ons.

Olmo is now poised to put pen to paper on a six-year contract that will be valid until 2030 and seal a return to the Camp Nou after 10 years away.

The attacking midfielder graduated from La Masia in 2014 but never got an opportunity to play for the club’s senior team as he ended up at Dinamo Zagreb before then joining Leipzig in 2020.

Olmo managed to produce 13 goal contributions last season despite suffering from a multitude of injury problems in 25 games across all competitions.

However, he sparkled at Euro 2024, scoring in three back-to-back knockout games as Spain went on to claim glory in Germany after beating England in the final.

Olmo will be looking to push through the transfer as quickly as possible as he looks to be available for Hansi Flick’s first LaLiga game as Barcelona boss against Valencia on August 17.

United, Liverpool left on the sidelines in Olmo chase

For United and Liverpool, missing out on Olmo will be a blow as both Erik ten Hag and Arne Slot had lined up the Spaniard to fill a playmaker role at Old Trafford and Anfield respectively.

As for Olmo, he is set to walk back through the Camp Nou door after a decade away having spoken about a potential return before the Euros got underway.

Speaking back in June about the links to his old club, Olmo told Diario Sport: “In the end it is something that must be contemplated. In this sense, I am calm, I will give my best in the national team and this is where we are.

“We’ll see, in the end, there are options that can occur. I’m calm, I’m focused on the Euro Cup and we’ll see what happens.”

Well it appears ‘what happens’ is a big-money move back to Catalonia and a shot at redemption at one of the biggest club’s in European football.