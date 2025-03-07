Barcelona have reportedly been offered the chance to sign a top Arsenal star on a free transfer this summer, although they are already said to be wavering over the prospect of doing a deal.

Midfielder Thomas Partey’s contract is due to expire in the summer and he appears destined to leave on a free after failing to convince the club that he is worthy of a new deal at The Emirates, given that he will turn 32 in June.

The Ghana international moved to north London in a £50million switch from Atletico Madrid in 2020 after former Arsenal sporting director Edu triggered his release clause in Spain.

Although Partey has proven himself to be a quality performer at the heart of Mikel Arteta’s engine room, his age and injury record look to have gone against him when it comes to extending his stay at the club.

To be fair, that injury record has improved in recent times, with Partey already making 40 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners this season – scoring three goals and also adding as many assists.

However, the fact that a deal for Arsenal to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad is edging closer and it’s clear to see why the Gunners are ready to move on.

With Partey’s free transfer exit now being sanctioned, the player’s agents are known to have been sounding out various leading European clubs.

Barcelona are among those clubs who have been credited with an interest but, according to Spanish outlet Sport, they are unlikely to table a concrete offer at this stage.

The current LaLiga leaders are well stocked with midfield options and also have to be careful with their finances when it comes to taking on free agents with big signing-on fees and salaries.

While the news will come as a big blow to Partey, he is not expected to be short on offers elsewhere as the clock ticks down to him becoming a free agent.

Barca, Arsenal delivered Kimmich blow

Meanwhile, there has been a major update on another midfielder heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou, Joshua Kimmich, a player also tipped to replace Partey at The Emirates.

The Germany international had been heavily hinting that a free transfer move away from Bayern Munich was on the cards, with Liverpool also interested in swooping for the versatile 30-year-old.

However, in a big development, reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed a U-turn on X: “Total verbal agreement between FC Bayern and Joshua Kimmich on a new contract until 2029!

“Green light from the entire Bayern board. Final paperwork is in progress. Contracts are set to be signed this week, with the announcement planned soon.

“Kimmich will extend his contract following today’s new discussions.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano subsequently confirmed Kimmich will extend his stay in Bavaria, leaving the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool needing to focus their attention elsewhere to bolster their squads for the 2025/26 campaign.

