Barcelona captain Iniesta tips Neymar to make shock move to Real Madrid

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta has admitted that PSG star Neymar is more likely to go to Real Madrid than return to the Catalan club.

The Brazil star made the shock switch to the French capital last summer in a €222m deal, but has already been linked with a move back to LaLiga.

Real Madrid are apparently the most interested in acquiring the 26-year-old, with Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte stating that Neymar has offers on the table from both Real and PSG (a contract extension).

The former Barca man is apparently tempted to move to the Bernabeu at the end of the season due to having a poor relationship with PSG representatives.

Now, Iniesta has weighed in on the speculation, admitting a return to the Nou Camp would be difficult.

“It would be difficult for a player to return to a former club,” Iniesta told El Larguero.

“It would surprise me more if he returned here than that (to join Real Madrid), but we will need to see what happens in the future.

“His future is not something that I am thinking about – it is nothing to do with respect, but I simply do not ponder about it.

“Whoever would sign him would be getting one of the best players in the world, but our squad is fantastic and we have players better than others.”