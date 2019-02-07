Barcelona chief drops strong hint over move for Real Madrid star

Barcelona chief Josep Maria Bartomeu has admitted that he would be interested in signing Spain midfielder Isco from rivals Real Madrid.

The Catalan giants have been tipped to make a move for the Spain international, who has been strongly linked to the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham in the past.

Moving from Real to Barca, or vice versa, has always proved to be highly controversial – especially if it’s directly – but that does not seem to be putting Bartomeu off.

He told COPE: “If our coaches asked us for a player and they wanted to leave Madrid then of course we would sign them.

“It hasn’t happened since I’ve been here, but there are no non-aggression pacts and each team wants to become more competitive.

“We would talk to Madrid about Isco.”

Bartomeu, meanwhile, has also reiterated his stance over Philippe Coutinho, as United and Chelsea continue to be linked with a move for the former Liverpool star.

The £142m signing has endured a difficult time since his switch to the Nou Camp and has been rumoured to be looking for an exit, but Bartomeu was having none of it when questioned on the matter.

“‘We expect a lot from him [Coutinho],” Bartomeu told Marca. “We do not want to sell him, he’s one of the good players we want to have.”