Barcelona chief offers update on Messi contract; €150m Man Utd target

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has denied rumours that Lionel Messi will leave, and has shed light on the Jordi Alba situation.

Messi has been at the Nou Camp since 2001 having moved from Newell’s Old Boys, and has bagged 581 goals in 665 games for the Catalan side.

His current deal runs until 2021, and Bartomeu has admitted that he does not see any possibility of the Argentine leaving.

“Leo Messi will continue with us,” he told RKB, in quotes cited by Marca.

“He is a one-club player and the relationship between him and the club will continue forever.”

Meanwhile, the Barca chief also offered an update on Alba, who is believed to have been in talks with Barca over a new deal with his current contract expiring in June 2020.

The left-back’s current deal at the Camp Nou expires in June 2020 and possesses a €150m release clause but he wants an improved contract.

Sport claimed Juventus and Manchester United are both tracking the player’s situation and are ready to exploit any problems between Barca and Alba, but Bartomeu seems to have poured cold water on that speculation.

“Jordi Alba’s future? He wants to stay here, we have offered him a new contract over five years and I hope that those discussions will be successful.”

Bartomeu also pledged his support to manager Ernesto Valverde, insisting he will stay even if the club is trophyless this season.

“I believe he will stay here, this is only his second season at the club but he is aiming to win everything with us.

“He has trust in the players here and in turn, they and I have trust in him to lead the team.

“Even if we win no trophies he will continue with us.”

