Barcelona chief responds amid £100m Coutinho to Man Utd rumours

Barcelona director Guillermo Amor has responded to rumours that Philippe Coutinho could be set for a Nou Camp exit.

Reports on Sunday suggested that Manchester United had opened talks with the Catalan giants over a stunning £100m deal for Coutinho.

Liverpool sold the Brazil playmaker for £142m last January and while he is yet to be replaced, Liverpool have done more than OK in his absence, going on to reach the Champions League final last term and mounting a title challenge after taking 54 points from their opening 20 league games this season.

Fernandinho and Kevin De Bruyne’s injury problems have often left Pep Guardiola thin in midfield, and speculation recently suggested he is looking to address that issue with a move for Coutinho.

The Brazilian playmaker was once again left out of the starting XI for Barcelona’s 2-1 victory at Getafe on Sunday, though Amor claims that he still has a future at the club.

“Coutinho’s a player with a lot of experience, one of the best players in Europe and he is ready to play for five minutes or 90 minutes,” Amor told Movistar, via ESPN.

“He’s a player that thinks more about the team than himself and there are no doubts about him being one of the best players in the world.

“He’s always played well for Barca, he could play [every game] from the off.

“Barca signed him because he’s one of the best in the world and he’s going to give us a lot. He’s got many years left on his contract and a lot to give to Barcelona.”