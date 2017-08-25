Barcelona complete €105m deal for Dortmund star Dembele

Barcelona have announced they have agreed the signing of Ousmane Dembele on a five-year contract.

The player arrives from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund for a fee of 105 million euros (£96.8million).

A statement on Barcelona’s official site reads: “FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of Ousmane Dembélé for 105 million euros plus add-ons. The player will sign a five year contract and his buy out-clause is set at 400 million euros.

“Dembélé will arrive in Barcelona on Sunday and he will undergo a medical on Monday morning local time. Shortly, more details of the running order of the player’s presentation on Monday will be available.”

