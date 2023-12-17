Barcelona confident of hijacking Chelsea, Man City interest in brilliant Argentine with €25m exit clause

LaLiga giants Barcelona are reportedly confident of beating Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester City to the signing of a top Argentinean talent.

Claudi Echeverri is the player in question, with all three clubs pursuing a deal for the 17-year-old attacking midfielder who has earned a growing list of admirers after his recent performances at the U-17 World Cup in Indonesia.

That’s according to Sport, who state that the Catalan side are pushing to win the race for the highly-rated youngster, despite competition from the Blues and City.

It was thought that City had jumped to the front of the queue to sign the teenager, but that could all change after Barca ramped up their own pursuit.

Indeed, it was reported in Spain on Saturday that the Nou Camp outfit have been working out a deal that suits everyone involved.

However, Sport adds that a move for Echeverri is ‘more complicated’ than others being eyed by Barcelona as his price has ‘skyrocketed’ thanks to his performances with the national team in Indonesia.

His current release clause is €25m and Barcelona are even willing to pay more than that to get their man.

The report adds that Barcelona are fully aware that City and Chelsea are also ‘on the lookout’ but are confident they have ‘arguments’ to convince the player that go beyond money.

One of those factors stems from Echeverri admitting he ‘has already confessed’ that he would like to play for Barcelona.

That is clearly something that the Spanish side can lean on when it comes to actually winning the race for his signature, news that will surely frustrate both City and Chelsea.

Echeverri has made just four appearances for River Plate, notching one assist in that time.

Chelsea return to action on Tuesday night when they face host Newcastle in the Carabao Cup, while City now fly out to Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup.

READ MORE: Chelsea face £35m demand for Italy centre-back as Serie A side stand firm after rejected bid