Barcelona ‘confident’ of Coutinho deal as Liverpool ‘discuss sale’

Liverpool are reportedly ready to let Philippe Coutinho make his dream move to Barcelona after reports in Spain said Anfield chiefs are ready to discuss a deal.

Jurgen Klopp has steadfastly refused to sell his Brazilian magician but it’s believed a heart-to-heart between the pair has seen the German’s stance soften after he refused to convince him to stay.

And Spanish newspaper Sport believe the Anfield favourite is almost certain to make the move to Barcelona this summer, with Liverpool now ready to open talks after deciding they don’t want to keep an unhappy player.

Liverpool have already rejected a £72million offer from Barcelona for Coutinho, but it’s believed they could sanction his sale for around the £85million mark.

The paper says talks between the two clubs are at an advanced stage but a transfer fee is yet to be agreed.

Furthermore, the report claims Nou Camp chiefs are ‘hugely optimistic’ that they will land their man.

The player was recently voted as the club’s most important player, and ahead of their return to the Champions League, the loss of their star man would come as a huge blow.

