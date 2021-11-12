Barcelona confirm Dani Alves agreement as timeframe set for second debut

FC Barcelona have confirmed they have reached an agreement to bring Dani Alves back to the club from January onwards.

It was recently revealed that Barcelona would be meeting with Alves to discuss a return to the club. He previously represented them between 2008 and 2016. During that time, he established himself as one of the best right-backs of the modern era.

After his initial departure, Alves went on to represent Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Sao Paulo. He has been on a mission to prove Barcelona wrong for letting him go for much of that time.

Now, he has fulfilled his desire to return to the club, who could end up being the last of his glittering career.

At the age of 38, Alves was looking for one last challenge to finish his career on a high note. Now, he will be back at Barcelona.

Barcelona announced on Friday they have reached an agreement in principle for Alves to join in January. He can begin training with them from next week but will not be eligible to play until the new calendar year.

Further details will be confirmed when Barcelona formally unveil him as their player again.

Reports have revealed that former teammate Xavi, who recently became Barca’s new head coach, was instrumental behind bringing Alves back to Camp Nou.

Xavi will be working with a limited budget as he aims to rebuild Barcelona. Therefore, he will have to rely on cheap deals for players he trusts like Alves, who was a free agent.

The Brazilian will compete for a space at right-back with Sergino Dest.

During his previous spell with Barcelona, Alves won 23 of the 46 trophies that have made him the most decorated player in the history of professional football.

He made 391 appearances, in which he contributed 101 assists and 21 goals. Now, he will get the chance to add to those tallies again.

His deal will last for the remainder of the current season.

Xavi pressing Barcelona for Wolves deal

With Alves’ signature over the line, Barcelona will soon be turning their attention elsewhere as they aim to make their squad more competitive again.

A recent report revealed one idea high on the agenda for the club relates to a Wolves player.

At Xavi’s request, Barcelona could try to take Francisco Trincao back to the club in January, according to reports in Portugal.

The winger is on a season-long loan at Molineux but Xavi thinks he would be better developing back at Barcelona.

Trincao has seen a decent amount of gametime but it seems his parent club still have plans for him.

After paying for his services for the season, Wolves would be entitled to compensation if Barcelona were to cancel the remainder of the loan.

Following a difficult start to the season under Xavi’s predecessor Ronald Koeman, Barcelona have lots to plan for to get back on track in the months ahead.

