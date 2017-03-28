Barcelona confirm interest in possible Neymar replacement

Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez has fuelled speculation linking Neymar with Manchester United by admitting they like Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

Neymar has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford, with reports on Tuesday claiming Jose Mourinho was prepared to activate the €200million buy-out clause in his contract to bring the Brazilian to the Premier League.

Barcelona are believed to see 23-year-old Dybala as an ideal replacement for Neymar, and their interest in the Argentinian will likely be music to Man Utd’s ears.

“He is a good player and I cannot say more,” Fernandez told Mundo Deportivo.

“At Barca we are attentive to all market movements and we have the obligation to be on guard if there is movement of a good player who is also wanted by others.

“Therefore, we will be prepared for any situation. But it is also true what a player is worth and what we have here.

“Those players are under contract with their respective clubs and especially when a player has a long-term contract, it is very difficult.

“We are open to bringing reinforcements, to sign a player, and always have in mind the idea of improving the team, but to improve Barcelona’s team, especially our first team, it’s very difficult because we have a magnificent side.

“We have to give value to what we have – that has always been a great concern of mine. I do not like to say which positions to improve because we have a great team and that also creates a situation that I do not like.”