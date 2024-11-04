Barcelona considering hijacking proposed Lyon deal for latest Brazilian sensation

Rayan looks set to make the move to Europe from Brazil

LaLiga giants Barcelona are reportedly considering hijacking a Lyon deal for a top Brazilian starlet who has been on sporting director Deco’s radar for some time now.

Barca have not had the best of fortune when it comes to signing Brazilian talent in recent times, in comparison to their arch rivals Real Madrid, with Malcom, Arthur Melo, and Vitor Roque all failing to impress. Indeed, the latter is currently out on loan at Real Betis.

However, they remain active in the Brazilian market and the latest reports from Spain suggest a move for a teenage talent could be on the cards.

As reported by Diario SPORT, the player in question is Rayan, the Vasco da Gama forward set for a move to Lyon.

The French outfit have already submitted an official bid of €14million (£11.7m/$15m) and due to the club’s ownership links, the move should be sanctioned quite easily.

Indeed, the report adds that Lyon’s American owner John Textor has a vested interest in Vasco da Gama’s debt with Botafogo, which is also owned by the businessman.

Rayan’s move to Lyon could be of great interest to Barcelona though given that Deco has been tracking the player for quite some time now.

The Catalan side even approached Vasco da Gama regarding a move for Rayan back in 2022, but the club rejected their €1million bid, citing the player’s higher potential as the reason for keeping hold of him.

The report adds that Barcelona have continued to scout the attacker but the FFP situation and the emergence of Lamine Yamal stopped them from making any move.

Whether a not they try to steal a march on Lyon and snatch Rayan from their grasp remains to be seen, although it’s more likely they will look to see how he develops in France before eventually making their move.

Latest Barcelona news: Prem trio target Barca midfielder / Sporting star in swap proposal

Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United are all interested in Marc Casado amid his impressive form for Barcelona, it has been claimed.

As per CaughtOffside, Man Utd and Liverpool are both ‘closely monitoring’ the central midfielder, while Newcastle ‘appreciate’ his ability, too. These major English sides are showing ‘strong interest’ in Casado after their scouts all returned exciting reports on him.

Casado is only 21 years old but has impressed Man Utd, Liverpool and Newcastle officials thanks to his fantastic vision and the fact he can ‘control’ the tempo of games.

However, CaughtOffside note that it will take a big effort to prise Casado away from Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are reportedly willing to offer one of their players plus cash for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, who is being linked with Manchester United and Arsenal.