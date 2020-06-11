Philippe Coutinho could be sold for just £44.5m this summer with Barcelona desperate to raise funds for the Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle target.

The former Liverpool playmaker is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, but will be signed permanently by the Bundesliga giants – leaving the door open for Premier League clubs to pounce.

Sport, cited by the Metro, claims Barca boss Quique Setien is a fan of the Brazilian attacker and would be happy to welcome him back into the squad, but that the club’s hierarchy would prefer to offload him.

And such is their desperation to cut their losses on the flop, they have lowered their asking price again to £44.5m and will also accept player swap offers.

The report adds that Barcelona representatives have approached Chelsea and Tottenham to gauge interest, with the former seen as a more likely destination at that price, while the Blues are still in the market for Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are said to have cooled their interest in Coutinho as doubts continue to surround their £300m takeover from Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF).

