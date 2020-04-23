Liverpool have been informed that their path to Timo Werner won’t be as clear as previously thought after reports indicated Barcelona were ready to make a move.

Werner is wanted by big clubs across Europe after banging in 27 goals in 36 games in all competitions so far this season, with the Reds known to be among the favourites to get a deal done.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of the 24-year-old and wants to add to him to his already prolific attacking rotation at Anfield.

However, the Reds are doing battle with the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan to land a player who has a €60million (£52m) release clause.

Jamie Carragher last week raised concerns concerns why he feared a deal for Werner would be off for Liverpool, highlighting the financial squeeze being placed on the game due to its current inactivity.

And Liverpool’s hopes of securing a deal for Werner have taken another knock after reports in Spain claimed Barca had made contact with Werner to gauge whether he would be keen on a move to the Nou Camp.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Werner has emerged as a summer target for the Catalonians, though only as their No 1 back-up option in case a deal for top target Lautaro Martinez proves too prohibitive.

Inter Milan are said to be holding out for the €111m exit fee for the Argentine and, amid a financial crisis at Barca that has resulted in all but three members of their squad being put up for sale, it’s an expense the blaugrana may struggle to reach.

There is hope for Barca in that Inter could look to take a couple of players off their hands as part of the package – Nelson Semedo, Arturo Vidal and Arthur Melo have all been linked as a result.

But failure to land Martinez will, according to the report, see Barca move instead for Werner, who at €60m, is a far cheaper alternative and someone that coach Quique Setien is keen to work with.

And Barcelona hopes of puring Martinez away took a further knock on Thursday lunchtime when Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti predicted the forward will stay at the San Siro “for a long time”.

“He is a very intelligent boy and he is making the most of the opportunity to play in a league as important as the Italian one,” Zanetti explained on Argentinian channel Cadena 3. “When we saw him for the first time, we imagined this would happen. For Lautaro to be playing for Inter makes us proud and happy, because I think we have a striker for the team for a long time.

“The last thing we think about today is the transfer of players. Today we think about health, which is the most important thing. When we return to training, which we hope that football can be resumed, we will see what will happen in the future.

“We are focused on getting through this moment because there are many families suffering. The situation is complicated.”

It’s suggested they have informed Werner that any package Liverpool offer him will be matched at Barcelona.

And Setien hopes that a clearer path to first-team football at the Nou Camp could persuade Werner to choose a move there, ahead of Liverpool, where he would have to compete with famed Reds attacking trio Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

All, however, is not lost for Liverpool and those hopes of signing him did take an upturn last week when the Reds were given a 65% chance of securing Werner’s transfer this summer.

And those hopes were handed a further filip on Wednesday after Bleacher Report football insider, Dean Jones, claimed Werner had two reasons for wanting to make the move and had already given the transfer the green light.

“Everything I’m hearing is that this will happen,” Jones said in a question and answer session with fans.

“The only confusion comes with this pause in activity and how hard it is to negotiate and have discussions right now because of the travel ban.

“I’m told Werner is desperate to play in the Premier League.

“I know he’s linked with a lot of English clubs, but if he’s going to come he has to go to a team that’s really challenging.

“Plus there’s the lure of Klopp, so that make Liverpool his top destination.

“If he leaves Leipzig, which is looking likely, it’s his only real landing spot.”

In other Liverpool news, it’s claimed PSG’s stance on Kylian Mbappe could, bizarrely, lead to the attacker joining the Reds on a free transfer.