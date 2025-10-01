Deco holds crunch talks with Barcelona maestro as Newcastle spy record-breaking deal – multiple reports

Barcelona sporting director Deco has sat down with the representative of Dani Olmo ahead of the big Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain, with Newcastle United reportedly keeping tabs on his situation ahead of a potential move.

Olmo returned to Barcelona in August 2024, joining from RB Leipzig in a €60million (£51m) deal. He was previously in their academy setup but left as a 16-year-old to join Dinamo Zagreb to continue his development.

The attacking midfielder had a difficult start to life back in Catalonia as Barca failed to register him for their first two LaLiga matches of last season due to financial problems.

The issue was soon resolved, though, and Olmo went on to register 12 goals and seven assists in 39 appearances for Barca as they won the domestic treble.

Olmo would have liked to influence Barca’s season even more but was affected by numerous small injuries.

So far this term, the Spain ace has managed one goal and two assists in eight matches across all competitions.

Olmo looks set to benefit as Fermin Lopez and Gavi – two competitors for his position – are both out injured. Lopez is expected to be out for around three weeks with a hip problem, while Gavi could miss four to five months after being forced to undergo knee surgery.

Those factors mean Olmo could have an extended run in Hansi Flick’s starting lineup as he tries to make himself one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Reports in Spain have suggested the Barca hierarchy are open to selling Olmo to seriously bolster their financial situation and raise funds to sign Robert Lewandowski’s replacement in attack.

According to Catalan newspaper Sport, Deco has met with the 27-year-old’s agent, Andy Bara, to discuss the player’s future at Barca.

In the build-up to PSG’s visit to the Estadi Olympic Lluis Companys – Barca’s temporary stadium – Deco also had dinner with Joan Garcia’s agent to discuss the goalkeeper’s knee injury and future return to the team.

Olmo has been told that his performance against PSG could be key to making him one of the most important players in the Barca team.

Deco also wanted to cool talk about the playmaker leaving Barca amid interest from numerous Premier League clubs.

Newcastle, Tottenham among Dani Olmo suitors

The fact Olmo has faced plenty of competition for a starting role has seen Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City converge on him.

Indeed, it was claimed last month that Barca have ‘opened doors’ to Olmo’s sale.

And recent reports have suggested that Newcastle are looking to make him their next marquee signing.

Eddie Howe’s side are even willing to spend a club-record €90m (£78m) on Olmo, it has been claimed.

Whether Newcastle, Spurs or City will succeed in signing the player may depend on how he performs over the coming weeks.

Olmo is set for a crucial period as he tries to convince Flick that he is the man to give Barca an extra creative spark.

