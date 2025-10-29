Barcelona have joined Arsenal in the pursuit of rising AC Milan star Davide Bartesaghi, it has been revealed.

Milan Live report that both Barcelona and Arsenal are ‘pursuing’ Bartesaghi’s signature after being impressed by his performances this season. The two clubs are ‘watching’ the left-back’s situation in Italy and are ‘challenging’ each other as they try to convince him on a move.

Scouts from Barcelona, Arsenal and other elite sides have sent officials to watch Bartesaghi in action as he fills in for the injured Pervis Estupinan.

Davide Bartesaghi transfer: All the details

Barca are rivalling Arsenal for 19-year-old Bartesaghi

Arsenal have strong Serie A connections and Bartesaghi is their latest target

He has registered one assist in six matches this season

Arsenal have ‘gotten a taste’ for signings from Serie A, as shown by the captures of Riccardo Calafiori, Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Bartesaghi is their next objective.

Max Allegri is improving his side defensively, and Bartesaghi is a perfect example of that. The Milan academy graduate has put in a series of classy displays that have seen his reputation soar.

Milan Live contributor Vincenzo Matrone, who previously represented the likes of Fiorentina and Cremonese, has described the teenager as a ‘powerful’ player who ‘has improved a lot in one-on-one situations’.

Milan looking to keep promising youngster

Bartesaghi has good defensive understanding and is technically gifted, while his crosses can also cause the opposition problems.

His value was just €3million (£2.6m / $3.5m) at the start of the campaign, but that will likely rise sharply now he is starting to make an impact for Milan’s first team.

The fact his terms run until June 2030 means the Rossoneri will be able to demand a big fee before selling.

While Milan Live is not one of Italy’s main transfer news outlets, there is good reason to suggest Arsenal’s interest in Bartesaghi is genuine.

Separate reports in Italy revealed on October 2 that the Gunners are monitoring him ahead of a potential January swoop.

Barca or Arsenal – Where should Bartesaghi go?

Arsenal have clearly taken giant strides under Mikel Arteta and have put themselves in a great position to win the Premier League title, but it may be best for Bartesaghi’s career if he snubs them for Barca.

Arteta can already rely on Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly at left-back, while Piero Hincapie and Jurrien Timber can operate there too if required.

As such, Bartesaghi would find it incredibly tough to pick up first-team minutes if he moved to Emirates Stadium.

While he would not walk into the Barca team either, there is good reason to suggest he would receive more game time.

Alejandro Balde is Hansi Flick’s starting left-back when fit, with Gerard Martin his backup.

Bartesaghi would fancy his chances of overtaking Martin in the pecking order and giving Balde competition for his starting spot.

Bartesaghi could also end up being first-choice in the future if Balde ever leaves Catalonia. Manchester City were credited with interest in the Spaniard earlier this month, while Manchester United have previously been linked.